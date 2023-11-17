Lib Dem councillor stands up for punctuation

The Guardian brings news of a Liberal Democrat councillor in Winchester:

The controversy in Twyford began last year when a new road sign for St Mary’s Terrace appeared minus the apostrophe. The former teacher Oliver Gray expressed his discontent.

Consternation grew and the Lib Dem councillor Tony Bronk, who represents the village, formally put the question to Winchester city council…

“Residents of St Mary’s Terrace in Twyford were surprised and disappointed to find that when their street name plate was replaced last year it was missing an apostrophe,” Bronk wrote…

The [Liberal Democrat] council leader, Martin Tod, replied that while the administration’s priorities lay elsewhere, it was an issue that could lead to high emotions…

Tod said the national guidance was that new street names should not have punctuation, but he said this did not mean scrapping all punctuation in existing street names and places…

He agreed that the St Mary’s Terrace sign was “confusing” and “not in line with residents’ wishes” – and the apostrophe should be restored.