How Medway Lib Dems are planning to get back on the council

Impressive coverage from Kent Online for the Medway Liberal Democrat team:

At the latest elections in May, the Lib Dems across the whole of Medway, only earned 9.1% of the vote [and no seats]…

[But] they cite examples such as their success in getting defibrillators installed in public spaces and combatting fly-tipping and pollution as areas where they have lobbied, campaigned, and made a difference.

Alan [Wells] tells me: “Heading down Berwick Way, towards Medway City Estate, there was a huge pile of fly-tipped things … the council could’ve done something about it sooner but they left it. It got cleared but I think it cost half a million to clear it; if they’d cleared it a lot sooner it’d have cost a lot lot less.”…

Despite not possessing any seats, the Medway Lib Dems’ presence was still felt at the latest full council meeting as six of the 15 public questions were submitted by activists or candidates.

These included questions on water pollution, the council’s carbon footprint, a safer route to access the Chatham Asda on foot, and the backlog in applications for allotments.