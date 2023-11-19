Ashley Ridley selected by Lib Dems for Brighton Pavilion

The Argus reports:

Ashley Ridley has been chosen to stand in Brighton Pavilion at the next election, a seat which has been held by the Greens since 2010.

The current MP Caroline Lucas announced in June that she will stand down when voters go to the polls sometime in 2024…

Mr Ridley, a football coach and youth worker, is hoping to flip the seat to the Liberal Democrats for the first time ever.

He said: “I am delighted to have been selected by my local party. I have lived in Brighton for most of my life and I believe that, despite some changes, it is a wonderful city to live and work in.”

If elected, Mr Ridley has pledged to forge closer ties with the European Union, ensure sufficient funding for the NHS to “deliver a reliable public service”, and “ban fracking for good”.

“The greatest threat to our country is global warming – and the Liberal Democrats will work with all parties to address this in a way that boosts economic growth and well-paid employment,” he said.