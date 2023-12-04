You can now enter the Lib Dem Christmas Draw

The 2023 Lib Dem Christmas Draw is now open, with great prizes to be won and with over 70% of the value of your tickets going to support the local party or party body that you chose.

The draw will take place on the evening of Monday 11th December with prizes including:

💰 A cheque for £1,500

🍾 A bottle of House of Commons Whiskey signed by all of our MPs

🍫 A chocolate truffle trunk (leave that one for me, please)

Tickets cost just £1 each and you can purchase as many as you want. It is open to all – members and non-members – so please feel free to share with family and friends.

You can choose which part of the party will benefit from your draw tickets by selecting the participating party body from the list here.

Or pick the same option as I did and go directly here to buy your tickets and support the excellent work of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats.

And good luck!

