Before politicians had YouTube campaign clips…

… some of them made campaign videos on good old VHS tapes and sent them to voters, as this example from then Liberal Democrat MP Brian Cotter (1997-2005) shows.

And yes, even then Lib Dems rolled out Vince Cable for an endorsement. Later MP Tessa Munt also makes an appearance.

Watch out too for a brief view on screen of the second ever national (federal) Liberal Democrat website. One of my first jobs working for the party was looking after getting that site up and live.

Thanks to Pete Dollimore and Robin Fenwick for their help in rescuing this footage from an old video tape.