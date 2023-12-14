Lib Dems win council seat off Conservatives – after no candidate last time

Six principal authority council by-elections this week, and all with a Liberal Democrat candidate. That’s good news, and one up on the last time these seats were up.

First up, a successful Lib Dem defence in The Cotswolds – where they build houses:

Congratulations to new councillor Tristan Wilkinson and the team.

Next, a great example of why the Lib Dems need to put up more candidates in council elections. An uncontested ward last time handing the Conservatives the seat… turned into a by-election win this time:

Welcome to new councillor, Adrian Whittle.

That win also means there’s one fewer councils now without any Liberal Democrats on them:

Then another successful Lib Dem defence:

Congratulations to new councillor Harry Davies and the team.

More results as they come after the remaining wards are counted on Friday morning.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

