Yet more greener homes courtesy of Lib Dems in power

Following up the news of more and greener homes in Somerset comes news of greener homes from Lib Dem Watford and Three Rivers:

Watford Borough Council, in partnership with Watford Community Housing, Three Rivers District Council and Thrive Homes, have successfully delivered a programme that upgraded some of the worst-performing homes in their areas by installing external wall insulation…

As a result of the insulation installed, 139 homes combined were improved to an EPC C rating, which has reduced the carbon emissions from these properties by approximately 173.4 tonnes per year…

Cllr Ian Stotesbury, Portfolio Holder of Sustainability and Transport, said: “As a partner in this project, Watford Borough Council is delighted to have collaborated with Three Rivers District Council, Watford Community Housing and Thrive Homes to deliver impactful energy-saving improvements to a substantial number of local residences.

“These upgrades have not only contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions, supporting the district’s journey towards net-zero, but they will also help residents heat their homes efficiently and help save bills and prevent other issues like damp and mould. Watford Council is fully committed to further support the decarbonisation of homes across the district.”