More homes, greener homes: Lib Dems in action

Another example of the difference it makes getting Liberal Democrats elected: new housing built, and it’s super environmentally friendly. It comes courtesy of a council press release:

Phase A of the North Taunton Woolaway Project (NTWP) is nearing completion and an opening ceremony with special guests took place, to celebrate the milestone.

To date, Somerset Council’s regeneration scheme has replaced 26 Woolaway homes, which the Government designated as defective, with 47 new and more sustainable homes for tenants.

The new homes include a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom flats and bungalows, 3 bedroom chalets and 3 and 4 bedroom houses, including 5 wheelchair adapted properties.

The homes benefit from energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, triple glazed windows and air source heat pumps, which will allow tenants to live in highly insulated buildings, have lower energy bills and produce less carbon emissions.

A ceremony took place with speeches, a tour of one of the new homes as well as a presentation of a bouquet of flowers, to welcome one of the new tenants.

Guests included the Leader of Somerset Council, Cllr Bill Revans, Lead Member for Communities, Housing and Culture, Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, other key Members, Council Officers, as well as representatives from contractors, Equans, Homes England and tenants.

Cllr Smith-Roberts, said: “We hope tenants enjoy living in these fantastic new homes, and we are grateful for the community support we’ve received during the build process, as I know that it has not always been easy.

“In the midst of a housing crisis, at a time when we see demand for housing far outstripping supply, we are proud to provide high standard, climate friendly homes that are suitable for our tenants – it’s a great achievement.

“Our work with partners, including our successful £5million grant from Homes England, shows what can be achieved with a proactive and forward-thinking council.

“We will continue to support the North Taunton scheme as it moves forward to help tackle the housing crisis in Somerset.”