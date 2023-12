Vote for Froglet: election fever reaches the Clangers.

The BFI has put together a great selection of political films, available to watch for free on their website.

They include a report on the 1984 Chesterfield by-election, in which Tony Benn stood, the story of three sons of MPs standing in the 1924 election, and a 1974 election special of the children’s TV show, The Clangers.

Happy viewing!

