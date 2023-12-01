Lib Dems gain seat from Greens in by-election

Four principal authority council by-elections this week with a “full slate” of Lib Dem candidates. (The quote marks reflecting that one contest doesn’t have a Lib Dem, but it’s for the City of London Corporation.) The three Lib Dem candidates is two up on the last time these seats were up.

First up, what may be only the second Lib Dem by-election gain from the Greens:

Congratulations to new councillor Dan Sladden and his team, and all the more so as we didn’t even stand last time around.

Next, a Green hold:

Thank you to Farrell Monk for being the Lib Dem candidate.

Roger Vila was the Liberal Democrat candidate here after no candidate on all four previous occasions this ward was up. Thank you Roger! (Here’s why that’s such a useful thing to do.)

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

