Political

Canvassing with Paul Kohler

Paul Kohler with Mark Pack and Lib Dem activists

It was very promising how soft the Labour vote was when out canvassing with Paul Kohler in Merton this morning – and just how many people had turned up for outside the borough to help too.

It’s almost people know there are only 628 votes in it in this constituency between Paul and the Conservatives…

Bonus points to the local team for the great canvassing leaflet:

Paul Kohler canvassing leaflet

As I’ve commented before:

I really like this style of canvas calling leaflet as it makes it clear that someone called in person. That’s the special thing that only a calling leaflet can do, and which other leaflets can’t – tell someone that one of us bothered to call in person.

And if this photo is to be believed, I was really unimpressed with one suggestion in the initial briefing session…

Mark Pack speaking to Lib Dem activists

