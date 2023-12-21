Pair of Lib Dem wins in final by-elections of the year

Three principal authority council by-elections this week to round things off for the year, and a full slate of Lib Dem candidates too.

Two of those contests were for Liberal Democrat held seats, and both defences were successful:

Congratulations to new councillors Andrew Savage and Sue Jordan and the team.

Elsewhere it was a Conservative hold in the Isle of Wight:

Last time, there was no Lib Dem candidate even though there were six candidates in total. So particular thanks to Ray Harrington-Vail for getting the Lib Dems on the ballot, and in sight of a future win in the ward too.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, these by-elections at the town/parish/community council level in Somerset did catch my eye:

The decisive win by the Conservatives in the Fairfax East by-election saw them reclaim the seat from the Labour Party … Thursday night’s count witnessed a double victory for the Conservatives as Alistair Hendry, another Conservative Councillor on Somerset Council, unseated the Liberal Democrats on Burnham & Highbridge Town Council… Cllr Alistair Hendry won the Highbridge Parish Ward by-election by a minute margin – only two votes. [Somerset County Gazette]

And also this one:

Congratulations to new councillor Glynn Smith and the team.

