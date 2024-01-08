More goodbyes to Twitter, more hellos to WhatsApp

Elon Musk just keeps on giving people reasons to move away from X/Twitter. But of course one thing it still has in its favour is the number of people and communities that are still there.

Which is why I’ve been winding down my X/Twitter use rather than – at this stage – going completely cold turkey. It’s been farewell so far to a couple of my accounts there, @BarChartPodcast and @LibDemNewswire.

The podcast itself though very much continues as do the more general Lib Dem updates. You can sign up to get them by email instead below, or I’ve started up a new WhatsApp service if that’s your preferred way of getting messages.

You can also find me over on Threads and Bluesky. Do come and say hello.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis