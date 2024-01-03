Get the latest Lib Dem news via WhatsApp

With changes at Facebook (groups becoming less prominent in people’s feeds) and at Twitter (Elon Musk) in particular, social media is steadily become a less effective way to share, or find, news about the Liberal Democrats. Plus there are so many good reasons to want to reduced dependence on Elon Musk.

Which is why, alongside changes such as closing my podcast’s Twitter account, I’ve started up a new WhatsApp group for news about the Lib Dems. It’s broadcast only and people in it get about five messages a week with the latest news about the party, by-election results, and the like.

It’s a free service and all members and supporters are very welcome to join.

You can sign up to the WhatsApp group here.

And of course there is still that old warhorse, email. Speaking of which…

