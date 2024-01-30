Redditch Labour councillor switches to Lib Dems
The Redditch Standard reports:
Councillor Kerrie Miles of Batchley and Brockhill has said the Lib Dems are the only party that offer ‘real solutions’:
“Now more than ever, it’s crucial to have an economy that is fair, prosperous, and innovative, promoting both opportunity and well-being.
“Access to good public services and a robust social safety net is vital, as is a sustainable and flourishing environment with equitable access to nature for all.
“The Liberal Democrats are the only party that is committed to delivering these ideals.” …
Chair of Redditch Liberal Democrats, Andy Thompson added:…
“She is a true community champion and a great fit for a political party which prides itself on working hard for its communities. We are thrilled to have a Liberal Democrat representative on Redditch Borough Council and look forward to being a voice for residents across the borough, fighting to make Redditch a better place to live and work.”
Kerrie Miles becomes the first Liberal Democrat councillor on Redditch Council for over a decade.
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply