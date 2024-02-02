Conservative police commissioner John Dwyer makes sexist comments about schoolgirls

The Warrington Guardian reports:

The police and crime commissioner for Cheshire has apologised over commenting about ‘schoolgirls all wearing very short skirts’.

PCC John Dwyer has offered a ‘full and unreserved apology’ after being reported to Cheshire’s Police and Crime Panel for ‘misogynistic remarks’ made in a council meeting…

The complaint states: “Others in the room looked shocked at this comment. Within the context of the conversation, relating to violence and abuse of women and girls, this statement came across as victim-blaming and misogynistic.”