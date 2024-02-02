Conservative police commissioner John Dwyer makes sexist comments about schoolgirls
The Warrington Guardian reports:
The police and crime commissioner for Cheshire has apologised over commenting about ‘schoolgirls all wearing very short skirts’.
PCC John Dwyer has offered a ‘full and unreserved apology’ after being reported to Cheshire’s Police and Crime Panel for ‘misogynistic remarks’ made in a council meeting…
The complaint states: “Others in the room looked shocked at this comment. Within the context of the conversation, relating to violence and abuse of women and girls, this statement came across as victim-blaming and misogynistic.”
Oddly, the media coverage I’ve seen so far hasn’t really included the Conservative Party being put on the spot about whether he’ll be their candidate again in this May’s elections. That should certainly be in doubt.
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply