Lib Dem gain from Labour in Hull by-election

As well as the two Parliamentary by-elections, we had five principal authority council by-elections too. Four out of five had Lib Dem candidates, which is one up on the last time these wards were up.

First up, a cracking result in Hull, extending the run of electoral success that previously saw the Lib Dems take control of the council from Labour:

Rhiannon Beeson is the new councillor:

An impressive pair of successful Lib Dem defences too:

Caroline Smith-Wright is the new councillor: congratulations to her and the team.

Congratulations to new councillor Roland Richardson and the team.

Thank you to SusanJay for being the Liberal Democrat candidate, the first time the party was on the ballot paper in this ward since 2004.

In the Parliamentary by-elections:

Thank you to Andrew Brown and Ana Gunn for being the Liberal Democrat candidates.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

