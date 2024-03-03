Political

Constituency poll vs MRP: Godalming and Ash

How does the new Survation constituency poll in Godalming and Ash constituency (to be contested by the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt) compare with recent MRP projections for that seat?

Here’s how, including how Survation’s poll compares with its own previous MRP figures for the seat:

Survation
(poll, Mar)		Electoral
Calculus
(latest)		YouGov
(Jan)		Stonehaven
(Nov)		Survation
(MRP, Oct)		2019 result*
Conservative2933.83231.84053.4
Lib Dem3532.63535.52734.1
Labour2320.41614.5258.9
Con. lead-6+1.2-3-3.7+13+19.3
* Notional result on new boundaries from Thrasher and Rallings.

