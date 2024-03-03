Constituency poll vs MRP: Godalming and Ash

How does the new Survation constituency poll in Godalming and Ash constituency (to be contested by the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt) compare with recent MRP projections for that seat?

Here’s how, including how Survation’s poll compares with its own previous MRP figures for the seat:

Survation

(poll, Mar) Electoral

Calculus

(latest) YouGov

(Jan) Stonehaven

(Nov) Survation

(MRP, Oct) 2019 result* Conservative 29 33.8 32 31.8 40 53.4 Lib Dem 35 32.6 35 35.5 27 34.1 Labour 23 20.4 16 14.5 25 8.9 Con. lead -6 +1.2 -3 -3.7 +13 +19.3 * Notional result on new boundaries from Thrasher and Rallings.

Get the essential polling book