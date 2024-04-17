Political

Tobacco and Vapes Bill: how Lib Dem MPs voted

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill had its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It was a free vote for the Lib Dem Parliamentary Party and five voted in favour of the bill proceeding to the committee stage:

The other ten Liberal Democrat MPs had no vote recorded.

