Tobacco and Vapes Bill: how Lib Dem MPs voted

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill had its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It was a free vote for the Lib Dem Parliamentary Party and five voted in favour of the bill proceeding to the committee stage:

Daisy Cooper (speech in debate here)

Ed Davey

Richard Foord

Christine Jardine

Sarah Olney

The other ten Liberal Democrat MPs had no vote recorded.

