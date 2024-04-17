Tobacco and Vapes Bill: how Lib Dem MPs voted
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill had its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
It was a free vote for the Lib Dem Parliamentary Party and five voted in favour of the bill proceeding to the committee stage:
- Daisy Cooper (speech in debate here)
- Ed Davey
- Richard Foord
- Christine Jardine
- Sarah Olney
The other ten Liberal Democrat MPs had no vote recorded.
