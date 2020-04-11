With the end of another quarter, another update to PollBase, my database of British voting intention opinion polls since 1943 is now up.

Aside from another three months of data, the updates this time include:

Added significant back catalogue of YouGov party leader rating polling carried out separately from voting intention polls.

Many thanks to Marios Richards for spotting various errors and inconsistencies with dates.

Enjoy!

P.S. For the very latest polls, see my polling scorecard.

I release a new edition of PollBase once a quarter, both adding in the new national voting intention polls from the last quarter and also improving the older data, such as filling in gaps and making some of the columns clearer.

