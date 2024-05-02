The 2024 local elections

It is going to be a long couple of days as the elections come in, so let’s start with perhaps the most important thing:

And a reminder why all that campaigning matters:

A happy start with the first seat to change hands being a Lib Dem gain:

More news and updates as the results come in. This page will be regularly updated and then a further analysis will appear in the next Lib Dem Newswire, while the next The Week in Polls will look at how the polls did in these elections. You can sign up for both below.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis