Six Days of the Condor, aka Three Days of the Condor

The 1970s, especially post-Watergate, saw a series of high-quality US thrillers that mixed politics, paranoia and a handful of good people standing up to secret plotters.

One of my favourites of the genre is based on the novel Six Days of the Condor.

The reason? Well apart from the film starring Robert Redford as someone who spends lots of time reading books, using computers, spotting odd details, sporting at times a somewhat eccentric hairstyle and not owning an umbrella* – there is also the little matter of the film’s title.

As ever with the film version of a book, the story has to become shorter to fit the film format. And so the title became Three Days of the Condor. Very neat.

* I went more than 10 years without an umbrella. It’s amazing that people don’t confuse me with Robert Redford 13more often.