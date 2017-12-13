YES! Theresa May defeated 309-305 over Brexit in Parliament

Amendment 7 to the European Union Withdrawal Bill passed in Parliament by just four votes tonight, giving Parliament a legal guarantee of a vote on the final Brexit deal.

For all their talk about ‘taking back control’ Brexit supporters have been very reluctant to give Parliament any meaningful power over the Brexit deal, preferring to let Prime Minister Theresa May and her appointed Cabinet decide behind closed doors.

But tonight they lost the debate and lost the vote:

The government’s first Commons defeat on Brexit came after opposition parties joined forces with Conservative rebels during a heated debate in the Chamber on the amendment… It was backed by the Commons, meaning a new Act of Parliament will have to be passed before ministers can implement the withdrawal deal struck with Brussels. After the result was announced, one of the rebels, former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan, tweeted: “Tonight Parliament took control of the EU Withdrawal process.” [BBC]

As Lib Dem MP Tom Brake added: