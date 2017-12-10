A few winters ago I finally got round to trying out slip-on snow grips for my shoes, and these ‘Sticky Feet’ ones work a wonder. And made me feel foolish for not having used such grips for so many years previously.

They are rather fiddly to put on (and I would certainly recommend erring on the order of buying a larger rather than smaller size). But once on my shoes they turned slipping and sliding into easy walking.

Given the very impressive amounts of grip added by these I highly recommend them if you are wearing shoes or trainers. If you are wearing boots, however, I suspect even the largest size would struggle to fit properly over the toes.

Just what you need for campaigning in the snow.