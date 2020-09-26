Pink Dog

7 sure-fire tips to be more productive

  1. Spend less time on Mondays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  2. Spend less time on Tuesdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  3. Spend less time on Wednesdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  4. Spend less time on Thursdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  5. Spend less time on Fridays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  6. Spend less time on Saturdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
  7. Spend less time on Sundays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.

 

 

