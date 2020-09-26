7 sure-fire tips to be more productive
- Spend less time on Mondays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Tuesdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Wednesdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Thursdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Fridays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Saturdays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
- Spend less time on Sundays reading productivity tips and more time doing work.
