Leadership runners and riders, 1984 version

Probably the most famous, even infamous, version of Liberator magazine came out during 1984. With Liberal Party leader David Steel coming to the end of a long sabbatical as party leader, Liberator speculated that it was time for him to go and produced this pointed round-up of the strengths and weaknesses of possible successors.

The appearance of the piece enraged Steel, though reading it now it seems pretty tame compared to the sort of speculation all leaders are regularly subjected to. Even the waspish comments about some of the MPs are fairly kind compared to what passes for much of political commentary (in both online comments and more traditional comment pages).

Click on the image for a larger version

Thank you to Mark Smulian for providing me with a bumper set of missing back issues, including this one, a few years back.