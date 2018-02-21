Astroturfing’s historic roots back in 4th century BC

Online astroturfing, or faking grassroots opinion, crops up at unfortunately regular intervals in discussions of both online PR and online politics. All the more so with the rise of fake news.

But it’s got deep historic roots that are rarely mentioned.

The story starts in the 4th century BC with the Greeks:

Greek playwrights hired bands of helpers to laugh at their comedies in order to influence the judges. The Romans also stacked the audience, but they were apparently more interested in applause than chuckles: Nero – emperor and wannabe musician – employed a group of five thousand knights and soldiers to accompany him on his concert tours [and astroturfing was also part of the Roman legal system]. But the golden age of canned laughter came in 19th-century France. Almost every theater in France was forced to hire a band called a claque – from claquer, “to clap”. The influential claque leaders, called the chefs de claque, got a monthly payment from the actors. And the brilliant innovation they came up with was specialization. Each claque member had his or her own important job to perform. There were rieurs, who laughed loudly during comedies. There were the bisseurs, who shouted for encores. There were the commissaires, who would elbow their neighbors and say, “This is the good part”. And my favourite of all, the pleureuses, women who were paid good francs to weep at the sad part of tragedies. [The Know-It-All by AJ Jacobs]

So next time you share a story on social media, just think of yourself as a commissaire.