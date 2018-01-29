Media & PR

“I think there should be more Norwegians everywhere” – Richard Ayoade

Now this is quite the interview from 2014, featuring Richard Ayoade and Krishnan Guru-Murthy:

Q. Do you feel a very strong sense of being a role-model for British Norwegians?

A. I do, and I feel that Norway as a nation look to me … There should be more Norwegians everywhere

No mention of the clever Norwegian passports, alas.

It’s almost up there with the all-time genuine Australian classic political interview.

 

