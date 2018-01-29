“I think there should be more Norwegians everywhere” – Richard Ayoade
Now this is quite the interview from 2014, featuring Richard Ayoade and Krishnan Guru-Murthy:
Q. Do you feel a very strong sense of being a role-model for British Norwegians?
A. I do, and I feel that Norway as a nation look to me … There should be more Norwegians everywhere
No mention of the clever Norwegian passports, alas.
It’s almost up there with the all-time genuine Australian classic political interview.
