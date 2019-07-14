Which political book most changed or challenged your views?
I previously blogged about the book that most shaped my political views (it’s one you’ve probably never heard of). Both in the comments on that post and elsewhere other people shared the books that had most influenced them, which made for an impressively diverse and interesting set of titles to read about.
So here’s a related question: which book has most challenged your previous political views, putting them under heavy strain or even changing them?
Advertisements
There are no comments