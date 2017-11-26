What is your first political memory?
A few years back, The Young Foundation launched a website, First Political Memory, which aimed to reconnect people’s everyday lives with politics through sharing stories about when we first became aware of the wider world.
It’s still running (though may force you to jump through some Flash warnings / installation prompts). You get an interesting – and broad – snapshot as you browse the site.
Which makes me ask: what’s your own first political memory?
