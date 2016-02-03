This is how to rebuild the Liberal Democrats
David Howarth and I have updated our popular pamphlet from last year, setting out a new strategy for the Liberal Democrats.
It’s based on a close analysis of who shares our party’s values, how to turn that into a larger core vote for the party, why that’s a good objective and what that all means for how the Liberal Democrats are organised. Just a little brief there…
Included in the updates are new and expanded data about the public and also more extended answers to some of the most common questions which have come up (such as how building a larger Lib Dem core vote helps win first past the post elections).
You can get the 2nd edition of Building a core vote for the Liberal Democrats: the 20% strategy here.
Happy reading – and, especially if you’re a Lib Dem, please do share it with others too.
[…] The Liberal Democrats are no different, in fact we have our foundations in the overt coalition of the 1980s, the Alliance, which later became the Liberal Democrats through the merger of the Liberal Party and the SDP. Our pluralist party has a myriad of different groupings within it, Social Liberal Forum, Liberal Reform, Social Democrat Group, Green Liberal Democrats and so on and the coalition years were marked by the perceived tension between Social Liberals and Orange Bookers. However unlike other parties the Lib Dems do not have a specific group identity or geographic area nor are we necessarily in what has been described as part of “valence” politics, where a party trades on its competence to govern. Mark Pack and David Howarth, in my opinion, sum up our party as a party of values in their excellent pamphlet about the challenges of establishing a core vote for the party. […]