Lib Dems select Sarah Lowes as prospective candidate in Speaker’s constituency
It’s customary, though neither mandatory nor universal, for other parties not to put up a candidate against the Speaker when they are running for re-election. Not so this time with the Liberal Democrats and Speaker Bercow, as the party has just selected a prospective candidate:
