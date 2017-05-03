Are yo usure you should be laughing at that general election clip?
Step 1: bemoan how sanitised and carefully packaged the election campaign visits of politicians are.
Step 2: see a politician meet a real voter who doesn’t immediately agree with all their policies, offer up all their worldly goods to help their campaign and throw in a marriage request.
Step 3: laugh at and make fun of politician for this encounter.
Step 4: return to step 1.
Politicians respond to incentives. If voters like something, they do it more. If voters don’t, they do it less. Your call.
