Canvassing: what’s it for and what’s it like?

Find out about why people go canvassing and what happens when you knock on someone’s door in my latest election briefing video:

Canvassing can bring all sorts of benefits, which is backed up by academic research. The Liberal Democrats also have a special app which makes it much easier.

One thing I forgot to mention in the video is the case of the parrots.

Watch the previous election briefing videos

Here’s why targeting is important:

Here’s why the Liberal Democrats deliver so many leaflets: