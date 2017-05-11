No, the public don’t all know the Lib Dem position on Brexit

Yet more proof of how most voters know as much about the basics of politics as I do of women’s hockey. This time it is new YouGov polling on the Lib Dem policy on Brexit, echoing other earlier findings:

It’s not stupidity, it’s simply most people, most of the time, decide they have other things to do with their time. Nor is this just about the Liberal Democrats. Less than one in five people can recall ‘strong and stable’.

That’s why repetition is so important in effective political communications.

And that’s why ‘I’m bored with hearing X’ should almost always be followed by ‘… but I know that most voters probably haven’t even noticed it yet’.