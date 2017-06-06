The flip-flopping Prime Minister



Way back, ‘poster launches’ during election campaigns meant the unveiling of a poster which would appear on billboards around the country.

Then they became the unveiling for a photo op of a poster that might appear no further around the country than once round the block for the press photographers.

Now they can simply mean ‘here’s a new graphics file we’re sharing on social media’.

The latest Liberal Democrat poster launch, by Paddy Ashdown and focusing on Theresa May‘s record of flip-flopping on issues, is admirably frank in saying that it is just that: