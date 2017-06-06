political Best window display of the election found in Sheffield Hallam June 6, 2017 - 10:39 pm Canvassing in Sheffield Hallam, Ben Rathe found this: So, canvassing in Sheffield Hallam earlier @hmatthews92 and I came across a house with this in the front window. pic.twitter.com/oRHB6Qy8Rs — Ben Rathe (@benrathe) June 6, 2017 The voter is a supporter: Yes I did! Lovely woman 🙂 — Harry Matthews 🔶 (@hmatthews92) June 6, 2017 There are no comments Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to receive Liberal Democrat Newswire (Tim Farron calls it 'a must read') Comment moderation policy
