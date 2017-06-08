Polls open 7am-10pm today – and you don’t need your polling card to vote

There is a general election being held across the UK today, along with nearly three dozen council by-elections and a Scottish Parliament by-election in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk.

Good luck to everyone taking part in democracy today. A little extra good wishes to fellow Liberal Democrats of course, but the horrors of the election campaign are a reminder to believers in democracy how much we have in common in addition to our passionate differences.

Voting in person

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm today .

. You don’t need your polling card to vote .

. You have to vote at your local polling station , which is indicated on the card. If you’ve lost your card and aren’t sure where to vote, you can contact your local council.

, which is indicated on the card. If you’ve lost your card and aren’t sure where to vote, you can contact your local council. In some places there is also a by-election alongside the general election, so you may be given more than one ballot paper.

Voting by post

If you have a postal ballot and not yet returned it, it is not too late to vote. However, you can’t just turn up to your polling station. So here is what to do…

Make sure all the paperwork is completed and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope.

and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope. Don’t confuse your date of birth with today’s date when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected.

when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected. Postal ballots can be handed in at polling stations up to 10pm today. Your local council may also be willing to collect the paperwork – local practice varies. Don’t assume posting will work – in some places the Royal Mail may collect and deliver postal ballots posted on polling day in time but there’s a big risk your postal ballot will be too late and so won’t count.

Other tips

If a last minute medical emergency prevents you going to vote, you have until 5pm today to apply for an emergency proxy so that someone else can vote on your behalf. Contact your local council ASAP to arrange this.

so that someone else can vote on your behalf. Contact your local council ASAP to arrange this. There is a tactile device in each polling station to help blind and partially sighted voters.

A final plug to vote Lib Dem