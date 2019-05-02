Polls open 7am-10pm today – and you don’t need your polling card to vote

There are local elections being held across much of England today. You have until 10pm to vote.

Good luck to everyone taking part in democracy today. A little extra good wishes to fellow Liberal Democrats of course, but the horrors of the election campaign are a reminder to believers in democracy how much we have in common in addition to our passionate differences.

Voting in person

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm today .

. You don’t need your polling card to vote (unless you are in one of the three areas listed below).

(unless you are in one of the three areas listed below). In several areas new rules are being piloted and you WILL have to be able to prove your identity in order to vote: Mid Sussex, North West Leicestershire and Watford: these areas are testing using poll cards as a means of identification. East Staffordshire, Pendle and Woking: you will be asked to show photo ID before being given your ballot paper. Braintree, Broxtowe, Derby, North Kesteven and Ribble Valley: you will be asked to show either one form of photo ID or up to two forms of non-photo ID. Peterborough and Pendle will run a separate postal vote pilot, looking at the security of postal votes and providing additional guidance in postal vote packs. Proxy voters in Peterborough will also be required to show ID before they can vote.

You have to vote at your local polling station, which is indicated on the card. If you’ve lost your card and aren’t sure where to vote, you can contact your local council.

Voting by post

If you have a postal ballot and not yet returned it, it is not too late to vote. However, you can’t just turn up to your polling station. So here is what to do…

Make sure all the paperwork is completed and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope.

and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope. Don’t confuse your date of birth with today’s date when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected.

when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected. Postal ballots can be handed in at polling stations up to 10pm today. Your local council may also be willing to collect the paperwork – local practice varies. Don’t assume posting will work – in some places the Royal Mail may collect and deliver postal ballots posted on polling day in time but there’s a big risk your postal ballot will be too late and so won’t count.

Other tips

If a last minute medical emergency prevents you going to vote, you have until 5pm today to apply for an emergency proxy so that someone else can vote on your behalf. Contact your local council ASAP to arrange this.

so that someone else can vote on your behalf. Contact your local council ASAP to arrange this. There is a tactile device in each polling station to help blind and partially sighted voters.