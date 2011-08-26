political

Since a move in 2011 from 4 Cowley Street, the Liberal Democrat HQ address for the federal party is:

Liberal Democrats
8-10 Great George Street

London
SW1P 3AE
United Kingdom

020 7222 7999

help@libdems.org.uk
www.LibDems.org.uk

The federal party HQ is also used by the English Liberal Democrats and, off and on, by London Region Liberal Democrats as well as various party organisations.

Original Liberal Democrat HQ at 4 Cowley StreetThe previous Liberal Democrat HQ at 4 Cowley Street had been the party’s HQ since its formation in 1988 when the Liberal Party and the SDP merged. Prior to that it had been the SDP’s HQ.

The Cowley Street building is a lovely Grade II listed building, originally the London HQ for the North Eastern Railway Company. However despite an extensive refit just before the 2001 general election, which saw many internal walls removed, it always struggled to be a good quality modern office. This was because the combination of listed features and the old layout meant the the working space was split up into too many smallish offices on different floors. This hinderance to people working together effectively in teams was always a big problem for the Liberal Democrats.

