A surprising statistic about British Prime Ministers since 1900
Hunting out some old data recently, I came across against the following statistic from the 2015 general election campaign.
I sort of half-knew it already pre-2015 but had not worked out the numbers. When you see them in print, they’re really quite striking:
Since then, of course, the tally has become 14 out of 23 Prime Ministers got to take up the job without first having to win a general election.
Advertisements
There are no comments