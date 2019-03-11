History

A surprising statistic about British Prime Ministers since 1900

Hunting out some old data recently, I came across against the following statistic from the 2015 general election campaign.

I sort of half-knew it already pre-2015 but had not worked out the numbers. When you see them in print, they’re really quite striking:
BBC graphic showing how many Prime Ministers have not first had to win a general election

Since then, of course, the tally has become 14 out of 23 Prime Ministers got to take up the job without first having to win a general election.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.