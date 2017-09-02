10 ways to make your Lib Dem local party AGM better

The days are getting shorter, the football has started and the first few “x days to Christmas” signs have already been in the shops for distressingly long.

Yes, Liberal Democrat local party AGM season is fast approaching.

To help Liberal Democrat local parties get the most out of their AGMs, here is a reminder of a simple factsheet giving 10 tips for them. Follow them and you’ll turn an AGM from a boring, business meeting that no-one really likes coming to into an interesting and successful event. That’s a particularly important objective given the huge growth in Liberal Democrat membership in the last two years.

Though written in conjunction with London Liberal Democrats, the tips are applicable across the country.

Hope you find it useful. Of course, please do feel free to share this post with whoever is involved in organising the AGM in your own local party.

Download this document