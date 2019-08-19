Two things every British author should do

I’m sure the following two tips are well-known to dedicated authors, but rather to my surprise they’re usually missing from much of the advice given online for authors, possibly because so much of it is US-centric.

So here they are in case you are an author who has missed spotting one or both of these simple steps to earning a little more.

Sign up for the Public Lending Right (PLR)

This is free and is the scheme by which authors get paid when their books are borrowed from libraries. If you sign up, you get paid. It is as easy as that. Sign up to the PLR here.

Sign up for the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS)

If you are a member of the ALCS you will get payments from a variety of uses of your books, including photocopying, scanning and digital copying. There is a one-off fee of £36 for joining, but you don’t pay this upfront. Rather, it gets deducted from your future earnings.

More details about what payments the ALCS covers are on its website and you can join the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (which also does good things for the writing profession as well as being a source of these revenues) here.

Not a published author yet?

And if you’re thinking of becoming an author and want to know more about how to get published, Harry Bingham’s The Writers’ and Artists’ Yearbook Guide to Getting Published is a most excellent guide.