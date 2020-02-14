Labour and Conservatives trade seats in this week’s council by-elections
Six council by-elections this week: four Conservative defences, one Labour defence and one independent seat. Only three Lib Dem candidates across the six seats, however.
Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire
David Lomax, a councillor on High Peak council and general election candidate last year stood for the Liberal Democrats:
Yoxall, East Staffordshire
No Lib Dem candidate here, for the sixth contest in a row since the last time the party appeared on the ballot paper back in 2003.
Result to come
Borehamwood Kenilworth, Hertsmere
Andy Lewis was the Liberal Democrat candidate:
St Ives East, Huntingdonshire
Colin Saunderson stood for the Liberal Democrats:
Cliffsend and Pegwell, Thanet
No Lib Dem candidate, repeating the pattern from the previous five times this ward has been up for election.
Result to come
Milford, Waverley
No Lib Dem candidate as the local party decided to back an independent candidate:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments