Labour and Conservatives trade seats in this week’s council by-elections

Six council by-elections this week: four Conservative defences, one Labour defence and one independent seat. Only three Lib Dem candidates across the six seats, however.

Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire

David Lomax, a councillor on High Peak council and general election candidate last year stood for the Liberal Democrats:

Yoxall, East Staffordshire

No Lib Dem candidate here, for the sixth contest in a row since the last time the party appeared on the ballot paper back in 2003.

Result to come

Borehamwood Kenilworth, Hertsmere

Andy Lewis was the Liberal Democrat candidate:

St Ives East, Huntingdonshire

Colin Saunderson stood for the Liberal Democrats:

Cliffsend and Pegwell, Thanet

No Lib Dem candidate, repeating the pattern from the previous five times this ward has been up for election.

Result to come

Milford, Waverley

No Lib Dem candidate as the local party decided to back an independent candidate:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

