Lara Pringle to run for Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Along with local council and Mayor elections in parts of England, this May sees Police and Crime Commissioner elections across England and Wales.

These contests offer an important opportunity to make those who voted Lib Dem for the first time last year habitual Lib Dem voters – and to make those who helped the Lib Dems for the first time into habitual Lib Dem helpers. Even in areas where our chances of winning may be slimmer, the Police and Crime Commissioner elections therefore can be an important stepping stone to future electoral successes at other levels. Failing to take the opportunity offered by these contests has held the party back in the past; we can learn from that.

(Prospective) candidate selections are underway and it’s great to see Lara Pringle secure the first round of media coverage I’ve spotted for such a selection:

The Liberal Democrats have announced their police and crime commissioner candidate for Hertfordshire.

Lara Pringle, currently a Lib Dem councillor in Dacorum, will stand for the party at the PCC elections in May… Mrs Pringle, a criminal barrister with more than two decades of experience prosecuting, has worked professionally with every police force in the country. She believes that within Hertfordshire not enough is being done to tackle hidden crimes, especially domestic abuse. She said: “We need to take a tough line on bringing more perpetrators to justice, particularly in cases of domestic abuse. “We need new leadership with the professional knowhow to implement strategies that will bring violent abusers to justice.” [Watford Observer]

A thank you by the way to the volunteers who are running these selection processes. After all the sudden extra selections last year, it’s no minor contribution to be up for helping these selections happen too.

