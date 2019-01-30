Why refugees are a gift, not a burden, to society: Alexander Betts

Alexander Betts, who is now Director of the Refugee Studies Centre at Oxford University, began working with refugees a couple of decades ago.

His experience and evidence points to an important point about the influx of refugees across borders, an issue dear to Liberal Democrats. The evidence is that refugees do not have to be a cost to the societies which let them in. Rather, welcoming refugees and giving them economic opportunities helps the countries that let them in.

Alexander Betts’s TedX talk on refugees

Here is his compelling talk: