Political

The little-known patterns on British streets

Time to return to another piece of educative entertainment from Tom Scott, this time about tactile paving and the importance of getting details right (take note, local councillors and campaigners):

I thought about saying “secret patterns” or “mysterious patterns” in the title, but that’d be a lie: they’re just mostly unknown! So let’s talk about tactile paving, about design, about accessibility, and about those bumpy bits that you stand on when you’re crossing a British street.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.