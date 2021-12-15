The little-known patterns on British streets

Time to return to another piece of educative entertainment from Tom Scott, this time about tactile paving and the importance of getting details right (take note, local councillors and campaigners):

I thought about saying “secret patterns” or “mysterious patterns” in the title, but that’d be a lie: they’re just mostly unknown! So let’s talk about tactile paving, about design, about accessibility, and about those bumpy bits that you stand on when you’re crossing a British street.