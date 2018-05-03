Polls open 7am-10pm today – and you don’t need your polling card to vote

There are local elections being held across much of England today. You have until 10pm to vote.

Good luck to everyone taking part in democracy today. A little extra good wishes to fellow Liberal Democrats of course, but the horrors of the election campaign are a reminder to believers in democracy how much we have in common in addition to our passionate differences.

Voting in person

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm today .

. You don’t need your polling card to vote .

. You have to vote at your local polling station, which is indicated on the card. If you’ve lost your card and aren’t sure where to vote, you can contact your local council.

Voting by post

If you have a postal ballot and not yet returned it, it is not too late to vote. However, you can’t just turn up to your polling station. So here is what to do…

Make sure all the paperwork is completed and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope.

and put inside the (outer) sealed envelope. Don’t confuse your date of birth with today’s date when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected.

when filling in the paperwork – this is one of the most common reasons for postal votes to be rejected. Postal ballots can be handed in at polling stations up to 10pm today. Your local council may also be willing to collect the paperwork – local practice varies. Don’t assume posting will work – in some places the Royal Mail may collect and deliver postal ballots posted on polling day in time but there’s a big risk your postal ballot will be too late and so won’t count.

Other tips