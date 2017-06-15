Who should succeed Tim Farron as Liberal Democrat leader?

In the early stages of a leadership contest, there is often much media coverage about what ‘senior figures’ think and this can significantly influence how events play out. Yet the party’s leadership is about who will be leader for the whole party, not just the leader for senior figures.

Hence this survey I am running of party members, so that the views of all sorts of party members can influence how events play out, regardless of whether or not they have the mobile phone number of a journalist. If you are a member, please do take part.

Finally, here’s a reminder of one of the high points of Tim Farron’s time as leader, his passionate and moving 2015 autumn conference speech.