New Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet and new Welsh Lib Dem leader

Following the general election and pending the election of a new party leader, Tim Farron has announced a new line-up for the Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet:

I am delighted to announce our new shadow cabinet team, which brings together a wealth of experience. The party has people with a range of skills from within government, business and the charity sector. Together we will provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up to this Conservative government.

As you might expect, there are senior roles for all the former Lib Dem ministers who returned to Parliament this month, with Vince Cable in as Shadow Chancellor, Ed Davey as Shadow Home Secretary and Jo Swinson as Shadow Foreign Secretary. Norman Lamb continues as Shadow Health Secretary.

Most likely one of those four will be the next party leader and another one will be deputy leader, so expect a fair number of places to change again later in the year.

The eagle-eyed reading down the full list (below) will notice also that, following the defeat of Mark Williams at the general election, Kirsty Williams is back as the Welsh Liberal Democrats leader.

Leader – Tim Farron MP

President – Baroness Sal Brinton

Deputy Leader – TBC

Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP

Chancellor – Vince Cable MP

Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP

Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP

Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP

Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP

Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP

Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP

Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP

Scotland – Jamie Stone MP

Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP

Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford

Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter

Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox

Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly

Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson

International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan

Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt

Justice – Jonathan Marks

Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys

Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP

London – Caroline Pidgeon AM

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP

Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby

Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham