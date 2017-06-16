New Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet and new Welsh Lib Dem leader
Following the general election and pending the election of a new party leader, Tim Farron has announced a new line-up for the Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet:
I am delighted to announce our new shadow cabinet team, which brings together a wealth of experience. The party has people with a range of skills from within government, business and the charity sector.
Together we will provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up to this Conservative government.
As you might expect, there are senior roles for all the former Lib Dem ministers who returned to Parliament this month, with Vince Cable in as Shadow Chancellor, Ed Davey as Shadow Home Secretary and Jo Swinson as Shadow Foreign Secretary. Norman Lamb continues as Shadow Health Secretary.
Most likely one of those four will be the next party leader and another one will be deputy leader, so expect a fair number of places to change again later in the year.
The eagle-eyed reading down the full list (below) will notice also that, following the defeat of Mark Williams at the general election, Kirsty Williams is back as the Welsh Liberal Democrats leader.
Leader – Tim Farron MP
President – Baroness Sal Brinton
Deputy Leader – TBC
Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP
Chancellor – Vince Cable MP
Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP
Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP
Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP
Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP
Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP
Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP
Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP
Scotland – Jamie Stone MP
Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP
Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford
Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter
Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox
Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly
Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson
International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan
Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt
Justice – Jonathan Marks
Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys
Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP
London – Caroline Pidgeon AM
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP
Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby
Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham
